Armenia ex-PM: POWs can’t be exchanged for lands

The issue of prisoners of war is a very painful issue, and Azerbaijan may demand lands in exchange of captives. This is what ex-Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan stated during today’s press conference.

“No land can be exchanged for people. There is no such case in history,” he said.

Touching upon the issue of Meghri, Bagratyan said the following: “I don’t think Meghri only concerns Armenia. Russia and Iran won’t let Armenia transfer Meghri to Azerbaijan. Recently, a perverse meeting ended in Almaty where Erdogan and Aliyev were joined by Nazarbayev and Uzbekistan’s incumbent president and congratulated each other. It wouldn’t be bad to warn the Armenians living in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to be careful. Aliyev declares that Zangezur is Azerbaijan’s historic land and is starting an anti-Armenian campaign. I’m certain that Armenia’s foreign minister had to make a statement on this anti-Armenian campaign and had to summon the ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, but Pashinyan can’t do this. He has no time for this since he’s busy telling lies.”