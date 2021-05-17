Armenia ex-PM calls on to go to Yerevan Freedom Square to enlist in militia

According to the Azerbaijani press, [acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan has promised [to the Azerbaijanis] eight villages from Tavush, another one from Ararat [Provinces of Armenia]. Former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan told this to a press conference Monday.

“And that one village is Kyarki, by the giving of which we [Armenia] will no longer have a road to Syunik [Province]. He [Pashinyan] will give it [to the Azerbaijanis]; it’s all the same; I am sure of that devil. No order is being given to take the Azerbaijanis [in the area] captive,” he added.

According to Bagratyan, Azerbaijan will build a militarized settlement on the other side of Sev Lake. "The adversary has captured positions, establishing control over Sev Lake, from where the [Armenian] cities of Sisian and Goris receive drinking water. If you look carefully, the enemy captures where there is water. We believe that there is a second statement signed on January 11, and there are three protocols; we have found one so far," said the former PM of Armenia.

As per Hrant Bagratyan, under the Constitution of Armenia, the President is accountable for the territorial integrity of the country. “[But] he [President Armen Sarkissian] has fled. He does things while sitting in Moscow. And he will not come [back] from Moscow. The President’s staff—and not the President—is making statements during this period because he has a share in Azerbaijani oil, because he did not allow us to hit the [Azerbaijani] oil pipeline and end the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war. We are dealing with a perfect treachery. The enemy is not on the border of Sisian; the enemy is in Yerevan,” Bagratyan emphasized.

Also, he called on people to go to Freedom Square in downtown Monday and in the following days at 7pm. “We will bring paper and a pen [with us]. We will try to form a military unit of those who want to be enlisted in the militia; there is no other way,” Hrant Bagratyan added.