Armenia ex-MP severely wounded, his son killed in Karabakh war

The son of former Prosperous Armenia Party former MP, first Nagorno-Karabakh War veteran Rustam Gasparyan was killed while Rustam Gasparyan himself was severely wounded while defending the borders of the homeland during the fierce battles against the enemy. He underwent surgery at night. Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction member Arayik Aghababyan said this Friday in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The wound is severe, but his condition is stable now, it will not get worse after the surgery,” Aghababyan added.

According to him, Rustam Gasparyan and his son had voluntarily left for the front on the second day of the current war at the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.