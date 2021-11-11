Armenia: Ex-MP also dies in Yerevan shooting

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, “criminal authority” Tuy from Kanaker and former MP Artush Simonyan—a.k.a. Artush from Kanaker—have died as a result of shootings at a house in the Kanaker district of Yerevan.

The incident had taken place at 2:45 am on Thursday.

According to our information, the shootings occurred at the house of the aforesaid ex-lawmaker. His son was also wounded.

There are four killed and four wounded as a result of these shootings.

A criminal case has been filed into this incident.

A total of 45 cartridges and bullets, 4 pistols, and 2 rifles with bullets were found at the scene of the shooting.

Former MP Artush Simonyan was born in 1960 in Yerevan.

He was elected to the parliament in May 2003, and he was a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia since July 2006.

Simonyan was married and has four children.