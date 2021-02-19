Armenia ex-first lady: Today we face pain, overwhelming bitterness, and emptiness of loss

There is a pain, overwhelming bitterness, and emptiness of loss today, said Armenian ex-first lady Bella Kocharyan.

“The war has fundamentally and irreversibly changed our perception of life. And even in the darkest and most hopeless moments, there was confidence that it was impossible to break us because we are united and full of determination in the struggle for the existence of the Armenian. During these ill-fated 44 days, I again experienced the horror of war. Pain and bitterness every day led me to our basement, where we lived, fought, fought for our victory. And today … And today there is pain, overwhelming bitterness, and emptiness of loss,” she wrote on her Facebook.