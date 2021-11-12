Armenia ex-deputy defense minister: Pashinyan is lying when he says there is no logic in the corridor

Pashinyan is lying when he says there is no logic of corridor and that the Armenian authorities have allegedly disagreed with the provision of a corridor and the Azerbaijanis have said that, in this case, the Goris-Kapan motorway needs to be under their control. This is what former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Artak Zakaryan told reporters today.

According to him, this means the deal is illegal since the Azerbaijanis can’t set up customs checkpoints on the Goris-Kapan motorway without the consent of the Armenian side, and this means Armenia had given its consent. Zakaryan added that Armenia is losing its brilliant opportunity to restore its significance in the region due to the incumbent authorities.

“The Armenian authorities continue to implement the Turkish-Azerbaijani project at the expense of our country’s territories. By setting the objective to link Nakhchivan to the southern regions of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are trying to replace the Iran-Russia axis with the East-West axis, that is, they are trying to link the Chinese market to the West through communications that will be under their control, and this implies the exclusion of Armenia from all types of communications,” the ex-deputy defense minister said, adding that the war in Artsakh could have been avoided.

“The war changed the balance in the region in which the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem is freely advancing its interests at the expense of Armenia’s interests. The great powers have also changed their attitude since there is a clash of the North-South and West-East geopolitical corridors. The North-South corridor has always been a major issue for Armenia, but the Armenian authorities are unable to protect the interests of the Armenian people. The only bases is the Russian peacekeepers and the formal existence of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he emphasized.