Armenia ex-chief of army’s General Staff: Unblocking of links in region for Turkey and Azerbaijan is unacceptable

The career of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) should remind all Armenians that it’s an honor to serve the homeland. This is what former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Movses Hakobyan told reporters during the Requiem Service held for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan today.

“Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan and I were friends-in-combat and met during the war, that is, after the liberation of Shushi. I accepted him as a leader. The Komandos pursued his military career with glory,” Hakobyan stated.

According to Movses Hakobyan, the unblocking of links in the region is an intricate process, and Armenia’s interest must be taken into consideration. He added that unblocking of links for Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s interests is unacceptable. He also doesn’t agree with the government’s view that the country needs to make corrections in its approach to Turkey and not view the latter as an inimical country.