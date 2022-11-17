Armenia: Everyday new dictatorial new rule, Dictator Pashinyan cannot be photographed with a phone

New restrictions have been introduced for journalists in the National Assembly. It turns out that it is not possible to take photos of the session from the lodge intended for journalists. But it is possible with a professional camera. As we understood, this restriction applies in cases when Nikol Pashinyan is in parliament.

A little while ago, when a break was announced, we decided to film from above with a phone how the deputies are standing in line to approach Nikol Pashinyan, to communicate with him. Pashinyan’s security officers noticed that we were taking pictures and asked them not to take pictures. They said: it is possible with a professional camera, but not with a phone. When we asked why, what is the difference between what we are taking pictures with, the security officer had a hard time answering. “To be honest, I don’t know what the difference is.” He only mentioned that today they received such an instruction that you can’t take pictures with your phone.