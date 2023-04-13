Armenia “Euroasphalt Robbery” The government signed an agreement of 79 million drams with Alen Simonyan’s brother’s company without a tender.

“The government has made another big deal with the “Euroasphalt” company owned by Karlen Simonyan, the brother of the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

An expense that is not considered a purchase “with the procedure” 23 days ago, the Ministry of Territorial Management and Infrastructure signed an agreement of about 79 million drams with Karlen Simonyan’s company for the major repair of the Aintap-Mkhchyan-Artashat-Aygevan highway. The point is that the construction of the mentioned road section has already been completed and it is not clear from this agreement for what purpose the Government gave so much money from the state budget to Alen Simonyan’s brother without announcing a tender. Deputy Minister of Regional Administration and Infrastructures Narek Manukyan promised MediaHub 3 days ago to clarify the big deal, but until now there has been no response. We are informed from the official website of the Ararat regional administration that the major repair works of the M-2 national highway Aintap-Mkhchyan-Artashat-Aigevan were completed in February, the contract value of which was around 1.7 billion drams. Alen Simonyan’s brother’s company won the competition announced for the overhaul of some parts of this road by offering only 500,000 drams less. The authorities should explain to the public how it was decided to conclude an agreement of about 79 million drams with the NA Speaker’s brother’s company under the “procedure” that is not a purchase expense and why they did not give preference to the competitive method, as required by the law.”

Source: MediaHub

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

