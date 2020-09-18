Armenia embassy formally opens in Israel

The Armenian embassy in Israel has officially opened in Tel Aviv, Vesti.co.il reported.

Itzhak Carmel Kagan, Director of the Eurasia 2 Department in the Israeli Foreign Ministry, also took part in the ceremony during which Armenian Ambassador Armen Smbatyan noted the special symbolism that the embassy starts operation on the eve of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

Carmel Kagan, in his turn, stressed that the development of relations between Armenia and Israel is an important process, and holding a sincere and constructive dialogue will allow solving problems at any level.