A little while ago, law enforcement officers took Mher Sahakyan, an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction, from the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Armenian News-NEWS.am was told by this faction.

Law enforcement officers took Sahakyan from the office of the “Armenia” Faction. NA speaker Alen Simonyan was also there, and shouts were heard.

Simonyan instructed that the reporters be removed from the area.

