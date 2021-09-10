Armenia Dictator every time he returns to Yerevan, The entire members of Security Council must greet him at airport

The official visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Georgia is over, the press service of the Government of Armenia reports.

Pashinyan returned to Yerevan, and again, he was greeted by members of the Security Council at Zvartnots International Airport. Although this isn’t mention in the government’s official press release, the photos posted on the government’s website serve as evidence of this.

“During the visit, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had meetings with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zourabichvili, paid tribute at the Heroes Square in Tbilisi and attended the official lunch served on behalf of the Prime Minister of Georgia and in honor of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

This evening, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan returned to Yerevan,” the press release states.