Armenia: Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan and KGS Minister Vahram Dumanyan Resign for the same reason

In the morning, we were informed that two high-ranking officials were dismissed. Formally, according to their own application, but in fact, our sources say that they were removed. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan and KGS Minister Vahram Dumanyan.

While we were looking for more legal and pro-state explanations for these resignations, for example, we attributed the dismissal of the deputy prime minister to the falsified elections of the KP department, during the recalculation of the results of which it became clear that about 20 votes were added to Hambardzum Matevosyan. And we explained the departure of Vahram Dumanyan by the 7 thousand holes opened on buildings representing cultural value. It turned out that the reason for the resignations is more than domestic and comes from the fact that these two personalities were unable to carry out the Prime Minister’s order and at any cost appoint Davit Gyurjinyan, the head of the Language Inspectorate, to the position of the rector of Brusov.

Our sources say that Nikol Pashinyan is very angry about this fact and has decided to punish for not fulfilling his order so that others will learn a lesson. It is not important how illegal that order is, by what means it should have been implemented. Nikol Pashinyan has decided that Karine Harutyunyan should not be elected rector of Byorsov, because he wants it that way.

This indicates that Nikol Pashinyan, who talks about fair elections and democracy day and night, has destroyed the institution called elections, the only determining factor in Armenia is his will. And if the population of a community elects someone as the head of the community, but Pashinyan does not like him, they will prevent that person from becoming the head of the community in every possible way, even imprisoning and physically isolating him. If he sees a person in the position of rector, then his non-election becomes a real tragedy and he dismisses officials from the job, not taking into account the shortage of personnel, nor the work and merit of the given official.

This is done so that the ministers and deputy prime ministers who will be appointed in the future serve meekly and obediently, fulfilling their will as the will of the Most High.

