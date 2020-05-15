Armenia deputy labor and social affairs minister dismissed, Replaced by Tatevik Stepanyan

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Gemafin Gasparyan has submitted a resignation letter, as reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

“The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia highly appreciates Mr. Gasparyan’s contributions to the reforms that are being made in the field of social protection, particularly the protection of the rights of the elderly and persons with disabilities, as well as to the coordination of social support to the more vulnerable during the state of emergency declared in the country.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia expresses gratitude to Mr. Gasparyan for the fruitful cooperation and wishes him success in new sectors,” the Facebook post reads.

Tatevik Stepanyan appointed deputy minister of labor and social affairs

Tatevik Stepanyan has been appointed deputy minister of labor and social affairs of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.