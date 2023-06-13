Armenia: Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received a gift of 19 million drams, 22 thousand dollars, and 13 thousand euros

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received 19 million 750 thousand drams, 22 thousand dollars and 13 thousand 400 euros as a gift last year. Papikyan mentioned the donation in his 2022 declaration of income and property.

Photo Illustration by Gagrulenet

The minister received the gifts in the form of money in the same year when he got married and had a child. It is believed that family events became the occasion for gifts.

In the declaration of Suren Papikyan, there is a note about the transaction of the apartment he bought in the center of Yerevan at a much cheaper price than the market, which was carried out in 2022. In order to buy an apartment in “Byuregh” residential complex, Suren Papikyan took a loan of 65 million drams from “Armeconombank”. And he paid 10 million drams more to the construction company – 75 million 570 thousand drams.

“Hetk” found out months ago that the apartment in the newly built building is 165 square meters, and the transaction price is 69 million drams. Neither the developer nor the buyer denied these data. Meanwhile, data from Suren Papikyan’s declaration raises new questions. Why did the minister pay 75.5 million drams to the developer instead of 69 million drams fixed in the contract?

Suren Papikyan bought an apartment for $168,000, which is worth $412,000 today.

This declaration also does not give the answer to the main question, why did the former RPA member Ashot Arsenyan’s company sell an apartment to Suren Papikyan at a much cheaper price than the market price? What is the company’s interest, what is the connection between the facts of the dismissal of Ashot Arsenyan’s son from the army, giving the same son the position of head of Jermuk community and allocating an apartment to Suren Papikyan at a cheap price?

Nikol Pashinyan does not see corruption in the deal to buy Suren Papikyan’s apartment

Returning to the minister’s declaration, we should note that as of December 2022, Suren Papikyan had 17,500 dollars, 10,254 euros and 11 million AMD in his bank accounts. The minister’s cash resources amounted to 21,000 dollars, 10,000 euros and 4.5 million drams.

Last year, as income, the Minister of Defense received 21 million drams as salary, 3.6 million drams as rent from rented property. Papikyan has two mortgage loans, the largest of which – 65 million drams – was taken from “Armeconombank” and 12 million from “Conversebank”. With the first loan, he acquired the right to buy an apartment in the “Byuregh” residential complex, and with the second loan, an apartment in the “Yeraz” residential complex.

Last year, according to the declaration, Suren Papikyan lived in a private house in the Kentron administrative district of Yerevan for more than 90 days. It is believed that the minister resided/resides with his family in the Kondi summer house, which is the residence of high-ranking officials.

Since 2003, Suren Papikyan has owned 3 plots of land in Lori Berd settlement of Lori region, 1 apartment in Arabkir administrative district of Yerevan since 2019, and the right to purchase an apartment in a building under construction in Kentron administrative district since 2022.

The minister’s wife, Armine Muradyan, received 7.6 million drams from the Armenian Territorial Development Fund last year, and 1.8 million drams from the leased area.

By the way, during the extraordinary parliamentary elections of 2018, the Central Electoral Commission S. The content of the declaration presented by Papikyan is modest (he had just assumed the position of the Minister of Economic and Social Development). At that time, Suren Papikyan had a 1.2 ha plot of land in Lori Marz, a 2005 Nissan Teana car, 1000 dollars and 2.5 million AMD.

Source: https://hetq.am/hy/article/157088?utm_content=buffer74f1b&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

