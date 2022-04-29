Armenia: Day 4 of Protests to Topple Pashinyan’s Government

Opponents of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan staged a fourth round of street protests today in Yerevan.

Last week, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Vice-Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly and a member of Armenia’s opposition Hayastan parliamentary faction, announced that those opposed to the current government will launch a new round of rallies and protest actions to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

Saghatelyan, in a Facebook video message, accused Pashinyan of leading Armenia and Artsakh down the path towards destruction.

“Our ranks are growing every day. Our compatriots are joining the struggle for the survival of the homeland,” Saghatelyan wrote in a Facebook post today.

He wrote the last stage of the struggle would commence on May 1 “to remove the traitorous authorities.”

Pashinyan opponents marched on Yerevan from the towns of Aparan and Sardarapat.

Some protesters blocked Yerevan’s Abovyan Street in the afternoon and were detained by the police.

Former Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, one of the marchers, said the opposition would “achieve its goal very shortly.”