Armenia: Criminal proceedings were not initiated in the case of designer Aram Nikolyan due to the absence of criminal charges.

These are sharp examples of personal persecution, brutal prohibition of freedom of speech, and oppression in one’s own country.

Aram Nikolyan was not fired. lawyer Criminal proceedings were not initiated in the case of designer Aram Nikolyan due to the absence of criminal charges.

Lawyer Alexander Kochubaev wrote about this on his Facebook page. “1. Criminal proceedings were not initiated in the case of Aram Nikolyan due to the absence of a criminal group. Aram Nikolyan was not fired from his job but was not allowed to enter the H1 building only with police intervention. Aram Nikolyan did not receive money for burning the flag, and that false news is spread by “Haykakan Zhamanak”, against which a lawsuit is filed for spreading defamation. Aram Nikolyan is prohibited from entering the library and all institutions with police checkpoints, on the instructions of the police leadership. These are sharp examples of personal persecution, brutal prohibition of freedom of speech and oppression in one’s own country. PS The important thing is that Aram Nikolyan’s grief is in place, and Mr. Nikolyan is smiling widely at all this,” Kochobaev wrote.

