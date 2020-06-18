Armenia coronavirus: 444 patients in serious, 131 in critical condition

As of 09:00, June 18, 143 coronavirus infected people in Armenia need hospitalization. 25 of them are at home, the rest are in hospitals not designated as coronavirus-only, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said today at the Cabinet meeting.

“9 of these people are in mild condition, but need hospitalization, 16 are in moderate condition. We have many citizens who are in other medical centers which do not provide treatment for coronavirus and these patients need to be transported to hospitals treating only coronavirus disease. This number is fluctuating within a day, we had 200 or less in the past days, but there is no decline tendency”, he said, adding that although there is a positive progress in terms of tendencies, but the situation in terms of absolute numbers is not good and this is a serious problem.

“We already have 263 resuscitation beds which are provided only for coronavirus, two weeks ago this number was 200, but, in any case, there are no free places. At the moment we have 444 patients in serious condition, 131 in critical condition, 39 of which are switched to ventilators”, he said.