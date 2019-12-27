Armenia Constitutional Court judge: They can’t pressure me

YEREVAN. – They can’t pressure me. Judge Alvina Gyulumyan of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia said this in a conversation with reporters when answering the question whether she is being pressured.

Gyulumyan declined to say whether there are pressures on the CC. “I can’t say anything now,” she said.

From 2003 to 2014, Alvina Gyulumyan was a judge of the European Court of Human Rights.

As reported earlier, the Special Investigation Service (SIS) investigators were in the CC and were interviewing president Hrayr Tovmasyan of the CC, after which he was charged under the Criminal Code article on abuse of power which negligently caused grave consequences. This is with respect to the same criminal case on which Norayr Panosyan, whose wedding best man was Tovmasyan, was charged.

A picket is also taking place in the courtyard of the court. There are politicians and lawyers there, too.

Yesterday, President Armen Sarkissian signed a package of laws enabling the current Constitutional Court judges to apply for early retirement.

Soon after, the SIS investigators went to the Constitutional Court, but it was unclear what the purpose was.

It was later reported that the SIS had filed an additional charge against Norayr Panosyan, whose wedding best man was Hrayr Tovmasyan, and on these grounds again petitioned to the court to arrest Panosyan again.