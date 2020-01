On January 27, Yerevan resident Hrant Nazaryan, 61, reported to the Police of Armenia that on January 24, he had handed his 8-year-old son over to his ex-wife, Lori Province resident Anna N., 41, who has taken his son to an unknown place, and he has no information.

Nazaryan, who works as a Constitutional Court judge, told police that he believes his ex-wife has abducted his son, shamshyan.com reported.

Police are preparing a report on the incident.