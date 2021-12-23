Armenia: Consolidated authoritarianism under Turkish auspices

Hraparak: The recent changes in the government, on the one hand, emphasize the whole bankruptcy of Pashinyan’s personnel park, on the other hand, give an idea of ​​the whole unrealized potential of the intellectuals in the margins. At least after the war, it is difficult to understand by what calculation and how high-ranking and semi-literate people are appointed to high positions, made ministers and deputies. They see that their teammates, like Hayk Marutyan these days, often sacrifice themselves to the whims of one person, moreover, they do not show basic dignity and their own opinion in the internal discussions of the team and are ready to give honor on the ground by making a deal with the “devil”.

Of course, there are also teammates who sincerely admire Pashinyan, whom, it seems, even God can not convert, because when they talk about their leader, they become idolaters or pagans. According to media leaks, there are also internal protesters, whose attempts at independence are usually in vain. Pashinyan used a huge machine of state intimidation against all of them. After the defeat, for example, he threatened his teammates with criminal elements, provoked civil clashes. After that, however, it turns out that the ruling parliamentary faction remained by his side for the most part.

Whoever leaves or is removed from the ruling regime is considered a traitor or an enemy, but before that he manages to tarnish his own name and dignity. From Arthur Vanetsyan to Hayk Marutyan and those leaving in the future, it is the same manuscript, there is nothing new. Naturally, the ruling elite completely imitates the behavior of the leader, and the manifestations of internal dissent are drowned in the nest.

It is noteworthy that one of the bases of this government is the large oligarchy criticized by Pashinyan, with its gangs, for whom it probably does not matter who is in power, the most important thing is that they are safe. As a deputy, for example, Pashinyan blamed Samvel Aleksanyan for murder, today that businessman is a favorite of the government, he always receives tax privileges from the government, and there is no question of his criminal prosecution. It turns out that Pashinyan either lied or is now bribing Alexanyan, there is no third option.

The other rich people in the heart of the government, Khachatur Sukiasyan, Gagik Tsarukyan, Artak Sargsyan (Sassi Artak), Vigen Badalyan (Vigaro Vigen) and others, have simply reshaped and fragmented the Armenian economy and are gradually preparing for the inflow of Turkish capital. That is why each of these businessmen, according to undeniable data, also has large-scale fake factories, which operate in favor of the government. By the way, the “combat baptism” of those factories in spreading lies about the war was a year ago, when videos of soldiers who allegedly came down from the front line and praised Pashinyan and cursed the opposition were spread on the big screen of the Republic Square.

For example, can oligarch Khachatur Sukiasyan, who is engaged in the relentless propaganda of business partnership with the Turks, substantiate his theses by looking into the eyes of the mothers of the missing and captives? Can the number one rich man in power comfort the relatives of the boys who are still being buried in Yerablur with vain promises about the expected inflow of Turkish capital to Armenia? If, after such losses, the economic intervention of the enemy is to be carried out so easily, then the last red line is also crossed.

David Sargsyan