Armenia considers potential martial law and partial mobilization as Azerbaijan attacks Artsakh

Armenia is expected to convene a Security Council meeting and then the government will discuss the potential declaration of martial law and partial mobilization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“Soon a Security Council session will take place and then the government will discuss the issue of declaring martial law and partial mobilization. Be ready to defend our sacred fatherland. Proud, triumphant people,” Pashinyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks.  The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed.

