Armenia confirms a total of 16,004 COVID-19 cases: 723 new cases per day, PM describe situation very ‘bad’

As of Saturday, 16,004 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 6,081 recoveries and 264 deaths, the health ministry reported.

Thus, we have 723 new cases and 442 recoveries.

9,568 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 80,130 tests have been completed.

5 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 91.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the COVID-19 situation in Armenia as ‘bad”.

His remarks came during the Facebook live broadcast on Saturday morning.

“I’m saddened not only by numbers. I came to work from Sevan and even from the window of the car I saw how people continue to not follow the rules established,” he noted.