Armenia Chamber of Advocates chairman addresses PM with questions about agreements with Aliyev and concessions

Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia Ara Zohrabyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“As a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, I demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan immediately disclose all the written and verbal agreements reached with Azerbaijan that aren’t described in the document signed on November 9, 2020.

I also demand answers to the following questions:

– Is Nikol Pashinyan communicating with Aliyev in person or through a mediator?

– Will there be painful and unilateral concessions in other provinces of the Republic of Armenia, particularly Ararat, Tavush and Gegharkunik Provinces, just like the painful and unilateral concessions in Syunik Province?

– When will our prisoners of war be returned?

P.S.: I recommend that our compatriots also address these questions to the Prime Minister.”