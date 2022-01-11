Armenia businessmen pay customs duties to Azerbaijanis to go to Iran

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Armenian businessmen are paying customs duties to Azerbaijanis in order to go to Iran.

A check issued by the Azerbaijani customs point has appeared at the disposal of the Zhoghovurd daily, and it proves that Persian drivers engaged in the transportation of the goods of Armenian businessmen continue to use the Goris-Kapan road’s section under the control of Azerbaijan, for which they pay money to the Azerbaijanis; in this case—130 US dollars

In connection with the issue, Zhoghovurd daily tried to contact the Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, to find out how much the RA residents have paid to the Azerbaijani side to use that road section since the day the customs duties have started ever since the Azerbaijanis invaded the RA territory.

The Minister, however, urged to send a written inquiry.

It turns out that, in fact, not only the Iranians but also our compatriots pay taxes to the Azerbaijanis for crossing the Goris-Kapan motorway, as the alternative motorway is impassable for trucks.