“Armenia” bloc to apply to the Constitutional Court to dispute the results of the early parliamentary elections

‘Armenia’ bloc, led by ex-president Robert Kocharyan, insists there are serious grounds to declare Sunday’s early parliamentary elections in Armenia as illegitimate and plans to turn to the Constitutional Court to challenge them, the bloc said in a released statement on Monday. It reiterated its initial assessment that the results of the parliamentary elections are controversial and lack credibility. “We have serious grounds to declare elections illegitimate as the results do not reflect the true balance of forces at the National Assembly,” the statement said.

To note, according to preliminary results, ‘Armenia’ bloc scored 21.04% of votes, while the ruling Civil Contract party won 53.92% of the vote, enabling it to form the government.

According to the statement, among major irregularities were the non-competitive environment conductive for free and fair elections, the extensive misuse of administrative resources by authorities, explicit actions aimed at voters’ intimidation, planned election fraud, alerts about voter buying in certain communities.

“Armenia” bloc will use all available tools to dispute the election results, including through applying to the Constitutional Court. The bloc will launch political consultations with other forces which had taken part in the elections to discuss the possibility of joint application to the Constitutional Court,” the statement said.