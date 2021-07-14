‘Armenia’ bloc representative at Constitutional Court: Parliamentary election results do not reflect people’s will

The election results do not reflect the will of the people. The representative of the opposition “Armenia” bloc—led by second resident Robert Kocharyan—lawyer Aram Vardevanyan, stated this Wednesday in his closing remarks at the hearing of the Constitutional Court, and regarding the results of the snap parliamentary on June 20.

He reminded that unlike other courts, the Constitutional Court is the only court that can find out the whole context of the elections. Vardevanyan stressed that it turned out that the November 9, 2020 document, which assumes thousands of casualties, loss of the homeland, difficult internal political situation, played a key role in that context.

“It has not been safe in the Republic of Armenia since November 9. Citizens are not safe. Our borders are not inviolable. That case is still being investigated, and we know that the enemy [i.e., Azerbaijan] may infiltrate our borders. Consequences are important in context disclosure. And they are the following: The [acting] prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] has in fact turned into the one-man ruler who has usurped even the powers of the president,” said Vardevanyan.