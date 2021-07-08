‘Armenia’ bloc member Elinar Vardanyan: Armenians have no right to be passive and follow the political vendetta

I don’t understand the indifference towards the political repressions that the authorities have launched; we have no right to be passive and follow the political vendetta against people who fought at the most crucial moments. This is what member of the Alternative Projects Group, former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of ‘Armenia’ bloc Elinar Vardanyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding the following:

“The mayors of cities and heads of villages of Syunik Province and figures representing the province have shown their patriotism and serious resistance at the most difficult moments.

Following the repressions against the residents of Syunik Province, Armen Charchyan [doctor] and the other heads of communities silently inadmissible. We need to come together to protect them. We need to understand very well that I few don’t support those who are being subjected to vendetta following the elections, tomorrow we will be alone in the fight against the repressive machine.”