Armenia bloc: Authorities, together with Turkey and Azerbaijan, implement a program to expel Armenians from Artsakh Video

The current authorities serving Turkish-Azerbaijani interests are in fact implementing with them a program to expel Armenians from Artsakh, a statement of the “Armenia” bloc, received by Armenian News-NEWS.am, stated.

“As a result of Azerbaijan’s criminal aggression carried out in recent days, as a result of the policy of coercion and defeatist behavior of the current Armenian authorities, Armenians have once again faced the threat of expulsion from their homes.

Azerbaijan is once again violating the clause of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. It does not provide for the surrender of settlements in order to build the road, nor does it contain a clause stipulating that the new road must bypass the settlements of Berdzor, Aghavno and Sus. This is genocide.

This is evidence of another flagrant violation of international law, and the willingness of the Armenian and Artsakh authorities to meet them gives us grounds to state that we are again dealing with agreements reached behind the backs of the people.

Peace offered at the price of unilateral concessions cannot be stable and long-term. Because of the inconsistent policy of the Armenian authorities, there is no proper cooperation in any of the areas, be it in peacekeeping forces, the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, or international structures in general.

The series of defeats must be stopped as soon as possible, and this is possible only if the current government is removed. Only then can new losses be avoided and real peace achieved. The unification of the Armenian people has become imperative today. A nationwide consolidation and trinity of Armenia, Artsakh, and the Diaspora is necessary,” reads the statement.