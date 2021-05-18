Armenia: Azerbaijanis’ supply routes, attempts to get help blocked

The Armenian Armed Forces continue blocking the supply routes of Azerbaijani servicemen who entered the territory of Armenia on May 12 and refuse to leave peacefully, the Defense Ministry said, preventing them from getting logistical support from behind.

On the morning of May 12, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the border of Armenia in the southern province of Syunik, advancing 3.5 kilometers and surrounding Sev Lake, which is situated on the border between the two countries but is predominantly a part of Armenia. On May 13, the Azerbaijani military committed more border violations against Armenia, advancing near Vardenis (Gegharkunik province) and Sisian (Syunik province).

Though the borders are relatively calm, the situation is unchanged as of Tuesday, May 18, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The situation along the borders in the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik is under the full control of the Armenian army․ Negotiations on the final settlement of the situation are expected to continue on May 19,” the statement said.

“While the Armenian army considers the peaceful resolution of the issue important, it is nonetheless ready for any developments and stresses that the encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is unacceptable. The Azerbaijani military is obliged to leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia without preconditions and to refrain from such provocations in the future.”