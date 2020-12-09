Armenia, Azerbaijan ‘will hold talks on Karabakh’ after stabilization in conflict zone

Yerevan and Baku are set to hold a meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) to discuss opportunities for settling the long-running conflict, Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan said today, according to RIA Novosti.

“The November 9 truce is not a temporary deal; it is cornerstone statement in the sense of ceasing fire and bloodshed. And there are specific parameters there in terms of returning the refugees and arranging other issues signaling the basic parameters of resolving the Karabakh conflict,” he told a press conference summing up the private talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Meantime Ayvazyan admitted that the main priority issues pertain to the agenda of comprehensive talks, which he said “will start shortly after the stabilization of the situation in the conflict zone”.