Armenia Armed Forces’ leadership issues statement

The leadership of the Armed Forces of Armenia has issued the following statement:

“The leadership of the Armed Forces of Armenia reaffirms its assessment on the current situation and stresses that it remains unwavering, prudent and persistent, regardless of the attempts to entangle the Armed Forces in political processes.

Being composed of the sons of our nation and foreboding the threats posed to national security, the leadership of the Armed Forces considers the groundless allegations targeted at the Armed Forces and certain officials inadmissible and urges people to stop making those allegations.

The current situation shows that the leadership of the Armed Forces is only guided by state interest and only serves the people, governed by the norms of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia.”