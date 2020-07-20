Armenia applies to EAEU colleagues over recent ban on sale of Armenian fruits in Russia

Armenia’s State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition has applied to Russia and the EAEU colleagues to take actions over the recent anti-competitive action on banning the sale of Armenian fruits in Russia, the SCPEC told Armenpress.

“Today SCPEC Chairman Gegham Gevorgyan has sent official letters to Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia Igor Artemev and Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Competition and Antitrust regulation at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Serik Zhumangarin over the recent ban by the executives of Moscow’s Food City market on sale of fruits exported from Armenia. In the letters the SCPEC Chairman said the aforementioned actions do not have an economic explanation. They undermine the free sale of goods between EAEU member states and are a demonstration of a discriminative attitude. Thus, unequal conditions are created in the foreign market, with the violation of general competition rules which are enshrined in the EAEU treaty”, the SCPEC said in a statement.

Gegham Gevorgyan expressed hope that the Russian and EAEU colleagues will discuss the matter and will take actions to restore the equal competition conditions to rule out such anti-competition actions in the future.

Trucks loaded with Armenian goods were removed from Moscow’s Food City market in the night of July 16. There were alarms that the goods are already being spoiled. There were some suspicions that Azerbaijanis stand behind this action and later it was confirmed as one of the owners of the market is an ethnic Azerbaijani. On July 18 hundreds of Russian-Armenians started buying all Armenian apricots existing in the trucks.