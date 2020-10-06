Armenia and Artsakh deny misinformation about Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan operation

Spokesman for the Artsakh President Vahram Poghosyan categorically denies the Azerbaijani misinformation that an operation was carried out in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. In a conversation with “Armenpress” Poghosyan mentioned that the Defense Army does not target non-military objects.

“I can categorically deny this information, because the Defense Army has never targeted civilian-structural facilities. “We only target military facilities, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is not a military facility,” Poghosyan said.

The NKR President’s Spokesman noted that this is false information with which Azerbaijan is trying to mislead the international community.

In a conversation with “Armenpress” the Azerbaijani misinformation was also denied by the spokesperson of the RA Minister of Defense Shushan Stepanyan.

“We have repeatedly stated that we are not targeting the oil and gas infrastructure, but regardless of the location, all the military facilities, targets from which fire will be fired in the direction of Artsakh, will be destroyed,” he said.