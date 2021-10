Armenia has become one of the top three countries with the indicator of influx of migrants to the Russian Federation in 2021, Sputnik Armenia reports, citing Rosstat’s data.

Between January and July 2021, 20,000 migrants moved from Armenia to Russia. Tajisat is in first place (38,000), followed by Ukraine (26,000).

By the end of this year, the growth of migrants in the Russian Federation may set a record in the past 25 years (398,000 migrants).