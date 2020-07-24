Armenia Ambassador: Clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Moscow were planned actions

In an interview with Govorit Moskva radio station, Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said the clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Moscow last night were planned by the Azerbaijanis and that they had tried and failed to contact representatives of the Diaspora.

“We received such information all night. There were a few similar cases in southeast Moscow. The very well organized and armed gangs attacked drivers with Armenian license plates or certain people and started a big brawl. Nobody died, but there are people who were injured, and some are at hospital. The Embassy of Armenia is coordinating its actions with law-enforcement authorities, and Armenian non-governmental organizations are also in contact with the police. We call on all Armenians of Moscow to be alert and not give in to provocations since this is Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy against Armenians in Moscow. This is an organization provocation that began from trade outlets. If we don’t take steps, this will lead to serious consequences,” he said, adding that he believes the Azerbaijani government is engaged in this.

“Azerbaijan’s leadership has been increasing its aggressive rhetoric over the past years and has been preparing the people for war, explaining to them that the only possible solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is a military operation for ‘liberation’, and now they have exported that to Russia,” he said.

The police had detained 13 people at the scene of the incident, and inspection is underway.