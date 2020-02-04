Armenia activists take oil barrels to presidential residence

YEREVAN. – We have learned from open sources that Armenian President and Great Britain citizen Armen Sarkissian has a share in Azerbaijan’s [natural] gas and oil infrastructures. That person’s personal financial interests conflict with the national security interests of the Armenian states. Artur Danielyan, a member of the Adekvad congregation, which is holding a protest in front of the presidential residence today, told this to reporters.

According to him, they want to meet with the president to discuss the issue of his abandoning those infrastructures.

“How do we get the answer to our question?” Danielyan asked and continued. “Is that man ready to at least discuss whether to give up his money being received from Azerbaijan, we somehow compensate for it?”

The Adekvad members have brought oil barrels with them to the presidential residence and plan to hand them over to President Sarkissian.