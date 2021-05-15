Armenia acting FM receives Iraqi Kurdistan deputy PM

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Saturday met with a visiting delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Aivazian noted that this visit is symbolic from the point of view of strengthening the Armenian-Kurdish relations that are intertwined with strong historical ties.

The acting FM stressed the positive dynamics in the recent development of Armenia-Iraq relations. Also, Ara Aivazian reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to deepen and expand cooperation with the autonomy of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Both sides lauded the contribution of the Armenian community of Iraqi Kurdistan in the political, social and cultural life of this autonomy, as well as in further strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

Urgent regional and international issues were also discussed during the meeting. Special emphasis was placed on the protection of the rights and historical and cultural heritage of national and religious minorities in the Middle East.

Also, the acting FM briefed the members of the delegation on the situation at the border provinces of Armenia as a result of the current provocative actions by Azerbaijan.