Armenia: A meeting of opposition political forces took place

Today, at the initiative of the Supreme Body of ARF Armenia, S. A meeting of opposition political forces took place in the center of Vratsyan.

On the agenda was the security situation created in the republics of Armenia and Artsakh, the response to the humanitarian and ontological threats created as a result of Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin Corridor and the blockade of Artsakh.

About two dozen political forces participating in the consultation were unanimous in their assessments. the created situation is the consequence of the foreign and domestic anti-national policy conducted by the authorities, and it is possible to prevent the genocidal aspirations of Azerbaijan with the full realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, national consolidation and political leadership guided by the national-state value system.

Meetings-consultations will continue, with a commitment to forming joint steps as the core.

