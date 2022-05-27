Armenia A country where the right-hand does not know what the left hand is doing

How many times have the current authorities carried out actions that even ordinary citizens avoid? The phenomenon is called “The right hand does not know what the left hand is doing.” Initiated by the third president of Armenia, the policy of “and’s and” to maneuver between the West and Russia has today turned into an absurd and dangerous game, as a result of which the Republic of Armenia is constantly suffering. If we fail to remove Nikol Pashinyan from office as soon as possible, we will have to rebuild our statehood from the ruins. If, of course, we are given such an opportunity. Because what is being done by the current government is steadily leading to the loss of statehood. As evidence of this,

Excerpts from the official statement

On May 24, the regular sitting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO member states was held in the format of a video conference chaired by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan. The defense ministers discussed issues related to military security challenges and threats in the collective security regions, as well as the implementation of the proposals formed as a result of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan.

Media information:

RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan is on a working visit to Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum. He participated in the opening of the conference, which this year is dedicated to “History at a turning point. Government Policies and Business Strategies ” The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky also delivered an opening speech at the conference, whose anti-Russian speech was applauded by all the participants, including the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan. The exception was the Chinese delegation that left the hall.

Help from Wikipedia:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a Swiss non-governmental organization, best known for its annual meetings in Davos. Leading business leaders, political leaders, prominent thinkers and journalists are invited to the meetings. The organization was founded in 1971 by German economist, Professor Klaus Martin Schwab. The organization currently has about 1,000 members, mostly transnational corporations, including from the Russian Federation. The head office is located in Cologne, Germany, with offices in New York, Beijing, Tokyo and San Francisco.

Media information:

The 2022 forum takes place on May 22-26. About 2,500 people take part in it, including the heads of more than 50 states and governments. The war in Ukraine is one of the central topics of the current meeting in Davos. The World Economic Forum condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and froze relations with Russian partners and participants. Therefore, for the first time in many years, the Russian Federation does not participate in the forum. In recent years, Russian oligarchs have been regular guests of Davos.

Especially for those who find it difficult to understand, although I do not think there are any adequate readers of Hraparak, let me explain that if the country is in a security system, the first (even formally) official of the country participating in a prestigious international forum should not do so. , which will jeopardize the country’s membership in the security system. And standing up and applauding after listening to Zelensky is just such an action. The solution to the issue could be Armenia’s non-participation in this year’s meeting. As far as I remember, after 2018, Armenia did not participate in those annual meetings once or twice, and the world did not turn around.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/bb5f7d2efd32444b2df8d09243487405?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»