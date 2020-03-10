Armenia A contract serviceman was killed in the attack

ARMENPRESS: In the direction of the combat position of the Defense Ministry N military unit located in the Southwest, at around 15:30 on March 10, a gunman was wounded in the chest due to an enemy shot, contract soldier, Private Zohrab Grigoryan (1994). j).

An official from the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia told Armenpress that an investigation is being carried out to find out the circumstances of the case.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia expresses its deep condolences to Zohrab Sianosyan’s family, relatives and colleagues.