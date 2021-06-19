Armenia 3rd President: We will set up committee to lead probe into 44-day Artsakh war after coming to power

After coming to power, we will immediately decrypt the process of unblocking of roads. This is what third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today.

“In addition, we will incorporate the Armenian national interest in the process.

We will set up a committee that will lead a probe into the circumstances behind the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and after the probe, those who led the country to capitulation will be severely punished. We will restore Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as develop and approve plans to modernize the Armed Forces.

We will effectively coordinate the relations between Armenia and Artsakh in order to protect the interests of Armenians of Artsakh so that they don’t have to rely only on Russian peacekeepers. In addition, we will restore settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, with a guarantee for exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the priority of the status of Artsakh.

We will review the structure of the Government of Armenia and reinstate the Ministries of Agriculture, Culture and Diaspora, as well as carry out reforms in the education system.

The Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora relations will be revisited and reinterpreted, and the trilateral ties will be coordinated successfully. We will launch talks over the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia,” he added.