Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I’m returning to big politics

In an interview with Sputnik Armenia, second President Robert Kocharyan stated that he is returning to big politics.

According to Kocharyan, now there is a great need for “comprehensible and strong individuals” in Armenia, and therefore the new parliamentary elections will be bipolar—between the current government and their opponents.

“People have tasted the fruits of populism, they have tasted the results of color revolutions and the work of inexperienced people,” Kocharyan said. “The pendulum has moved in the opposite direction, and now there is a need for completely different characters, completely different teams—a team of professional leaders, people with will who are able to tell the truth by looking into the eyes of their opponents; and there is such a [political] team in Armenia.”

To note, after the adoption of the trilateral statement on November 9, 2020 on ceasefire in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), rallies are regularly held in Armenia demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Also, the opposition has been on an indefinite sit-in at Republic Square in the heart of the capital Yerevan since December 22, demanding Pashinyan’s resignation.