Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I do not understand the essence of the accusation

The second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, says that the actions of which he is accused are not clear. He stated about this during Tuesday’s Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against him and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia.

“I really do not understand the essence of the accusation. There are many episodes, the lawyer pointed out the most important ones. I need to understand once and for all what I did, what I should not have done, and what I did not do, though I should have done it. It is not described,” the former president stated.

To note, the prosecution today read an excerpt from the final part of the indictment.

Subsequently, the defense demanded that the indictment be clarified, as it was too vague.

Kocharyan, for his part, noted that when the time comes to testify in court, he will have to stand at the tribune and ask what the court wants from him.

“They say not to hinder. Ultimately, show me what powers I could and did not hinder with. Some administrative and economic powers have been attributed to me. I do not know what it is about. The powers of the President are clearly defined by the Constitution. The content of the accusation is incomprehensible to me. Find a way to explain to me what they want from me, what I am accused of,” the former president stated.

The court decided that everything was clear and that Kocharyan’s words could be interpreted as a refusal to answer.

Defense lawyer Hayk Alumyan intervened, repeating the court’s demand to clarify the indictment.

“We do not want anything fantastic,” Robert Kocharyan added, for his part.