Armenia: 270 COVID-19 patients are below the age of 18 – health minister

270 coronavirus patients in Armenia are below the age of 18, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference.

“Only two of them have pneumonia, very mild. Their lives are out of danger, but this doesn’t mean that we should subject children to the unnecessary risk of contracting the virus. We must protect everyone, children must also wear masks”, he said.

He said there are 23 pregnant women among those infected. They are all in normal condition.

There are 2928 active cases of COVID-19 in Armenia as of the latest data. 70 people have died.

2581 have recovered.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients are hooked up to ventilators, and 135 patients are in critical condition, Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, everything possible must be done so that not a single patient is deprived of access to medical care.

He added that from tomorrow patients with mild symptoms are planned to be transferred from hotels to their homes where they will have to isolate themselves, remaining under the supervision of specialists.