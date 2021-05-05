Armenia 1st President says Pashinyan’s regeneration is more dangerous than possible threats from Turks and Azerbaijanis

First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has promulgated the text of the statement that he made during the meeting of the ex-presidents of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on March 25, 2021.

The statement reads as follows:

“As is known, the former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh had a meeting on March 25, 2021. The meeting was held at my initiative and with the proposal to adopt the following statement that I had drafted:

Statement by the former Presidents of Armenia

Taking into consideration

– the urgent need for restoration of the mental balance of the Armenian people following the war;

– the imperative to discharge the super tense domestic political situation and avoid further deepening of hate speech and clashes;

– the morbid aspiration of the authorities to regenerate after having completely failed in all spheres of public administration during their three-year term and the clearly devastating consequences of that aspiration;

– as well as the expectation of the whole nation for the formation of a new government that will meet the demands of the moment in Armenia and public solidarity,

We declare that:

Regardless of our principled disagreements and sharp opposition in the past, realizing our responsibility for the fate of the country, without having any pretension to hold any position in the apparatus to be formed, we will run in the upcoming elections with a list of our supportive political forces, non-governmental organizations and reputable intellectuals called “Alliance of National Accord”.

We are certain that all Armenians and the international community will positively respond to this initiative.

We will give a press conference after the launch of the electoral process is officially announced and after the list of the alliance is released.

Levon Ter-Petrosyan

Robert Kocharyan

Serzh Sargsyan

Yerevan, March 25, 2021

There was no discussion because Robert Kocharyan immediately rejected the proposal, saying that it was due to morality and that he would betray the “Salvation Movement of Armenia” that he has established. As far as Serzh Sargsyan is concerned, he didn’t express any opinion. Today I publicly reiterate my proposal to the second and third Presidents of Armenia. I am certain that in case of pressure from the public, this will be an unequivocally feasible plan is perhaps the only way to avoid more disasters. It is the duty of all Armenians to realize that the regeneration of the regime of Pashinyan is more dangerous for Armenia and Artsakh than even the possible or supposed threats arising from Azerbaijan and Turkey.”