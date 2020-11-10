Armen Sargsyan’s statement. “Unfortunately, there was no consultation or discussion with me, I did not participate in any negotiations”

President Armen Sargsyan issued a statement on the document signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on ending the Karabakh war. We present it below. “I learned from the press that a statement on ending the Karabakh war has been signed with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. I learned from the press about the conditions for ending the war. As the President of the Republic, unfortunately, there was no consultation or discussion with me on this document, I did not take part in any negotiations. The settlement of the Karabakh conflict is a matter of national significance. Any step, action, decision-making related to the vital security interests and rights of Armenia, Artsakh, and the entire Armenian people, especially the signing of a document, should be the subject of comprehensive consultations and discussions. I emphasize that the fate of Artsakh, and consequently of the Armenian people, can be resolved only taking into account our national interests and only on the basis of a national consensus.

Taking into account the deep concerns of the large mass of the people conditioned by the current situation, I immediately initiate political consultations in order to coordinate the solutions arising from our national interests protection agenda as soon as possible. As the President of the Republic, I consider the formation of national unity at this crucial moment of national preservation to be my current mission. "I hope that within ten days we will all be able to build such a unity, in which case I will consider that I have used the opportunities to serve my homeland," the statement reads.