Armen Sargsyan’s statement on the unpublished document

Armen Sargsyan was not involved in the processes related to the document, was he? The President of the Republic considers that such processes should be as public as possible, with the involvement of all stakeholders

Response of the Public Relations Department of the Office of the President of the Republic to media inquiries

The President of the Republic was not involved in the processes և discussions: related to the alleged document. Therefore, he is not informed about that document at all, especially about its details.

The President of the Republic is convinced that such processes should be as public as possible, with the involvement of all stakeholders.