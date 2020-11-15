fbpx

Armen Sargsyan meets with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi @HSajwani

In Abu Dhabi, RA President Armen Sargsyan met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. As reported by

حسن سجواني Hassan Sajwani@HSajwani

Hasan Sajvani, who actively covered the events in the UAE, wrote about this on his Twitter page, publishing photos from the meeting.

“The two leaders discussed issues of strengthening relations between the two countries. “Sheikh Mohammed also expressed the UAE’s support for the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as for peace and stability in the region,” Sajvani wrote.

