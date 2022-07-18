Armen Grigoryan is another victim. Condolences of NGOs

With deep sorrow, we offer our condolences to the family, relatives and friends of producer Armen Grigoryan on his untimely, tragic death.

We send our words of consolation and support to everyone.

This death is a great loss for all patriotic Armenians.

May the memory be blessed by justice.

Respected compatriots.

On July 15, the famous producer Armen Grigoryan, who was known to the public as a dissident and a person with a tough stance towards the current authorities, “died suddenly” in the seat of the “Center” court of the 1st instance of the city of Yerevan. Armen Grigoryan was arrested in on May 17 on charges of allegedly promoting national, racial and religious discrimination. Violating the presumption of innocence, the National Security Service subjected him to inhuman cruelty of arrest. A citizen who did not show any resistance was detained as a person who committed a particularly serious crime. The humiliating footage of his arrest was shared on the Internet. It is not difficult to imagine what mental and physical torture A. was subjected to. During the 2 months Grigoryan was in custody. In our deep conviction, A. Grigoryan is another victim of the arbitrariness of these nation-destructive authorities. The fact that A. Grigoryan was arrested on May 17, 2022 for the statements he made more than 1 year ago. If what he said contained elements of crime, why was he arrested a year later?

We believe his death was the result of a premeditated act, which is essentially murder. Killing does not have to be by violent physical action. According to Article 450 of the new Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, causing death by causing severe physical and mental suffering is also murder.

Armen Grigoryan is another victim, that is our belief.

“Reserve officers” movement

“Voice of the native” movement of cultural figures

“Shield of Homeland” reserve army officers’ NGO

“Armenian National Guard” NGO

“Union of Karabakh War Veterans” NGO

“Rule of Law and Values” NGO

“Return” Fund